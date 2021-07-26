Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,911 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 764.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $341.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

