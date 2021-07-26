Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 61,531 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.29 million, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

