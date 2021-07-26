Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 28,123 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

