Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TUP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.85. 357,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,495. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

