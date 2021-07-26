Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.