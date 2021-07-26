Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

