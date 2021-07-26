Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

