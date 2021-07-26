UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 12,500 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $437,000.

GSEVU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

