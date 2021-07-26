UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $12.53 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

