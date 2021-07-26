UBS Group AG Has $114,000 Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 320.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.