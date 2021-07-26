UBS Group AG Has $129,000 Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

