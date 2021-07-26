UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXN stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

