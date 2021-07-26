UBS Group AG Sells 1,590 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.