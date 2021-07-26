UBS Group AG Sells 285 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

