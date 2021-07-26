UBS Group AG Sells 4,004 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. CL King increased their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.