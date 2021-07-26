UBS Group AG Takes $115,000 Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

