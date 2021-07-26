UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $82.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

UFPI stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

