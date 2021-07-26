UGAS Hits One Day Volume of $43,305.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $43,305.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.85 or 0.00859041 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00084341 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

