Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $82.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,301. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

