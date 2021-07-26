Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell Sells 563 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $10,336.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

