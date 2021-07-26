Unify (UNIFY) Achieves Market Cap of $33,948.11

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $33,948.11 and approximately $14,124.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

