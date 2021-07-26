Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,072.50 ($53.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,279.75. The company has a market cap of £106.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

