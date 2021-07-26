United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%.

UBSI opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

