United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.