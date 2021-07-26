United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $211.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

