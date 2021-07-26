UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 17,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,449,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

