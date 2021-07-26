Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.