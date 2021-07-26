Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.
URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
