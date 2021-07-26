Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,372. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.