Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.