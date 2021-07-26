Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE:IP opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

