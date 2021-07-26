Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.