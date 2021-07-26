Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

