VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Increased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM remained flat at $$52.16 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.