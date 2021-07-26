Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $146.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $147.16.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.