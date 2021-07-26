Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.17% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $149,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,709,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $146.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.88. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $147.16.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

