Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

