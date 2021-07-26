Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.56. 14,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

