Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

