Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

