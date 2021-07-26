Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $119.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.58.

