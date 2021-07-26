Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

