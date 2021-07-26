VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

