Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 476.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 143,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $77.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

