Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

