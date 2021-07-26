Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 305,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 115,977 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 130,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.38 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40.

