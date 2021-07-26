Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.