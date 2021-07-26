Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45. Ventas has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.