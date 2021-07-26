Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $332.59 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 52.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for $26.82 or 0.00072296 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $281.37 million and $332.59 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.06 or 1.00051969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010732 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,492,879 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

