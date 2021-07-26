Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veritex were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

