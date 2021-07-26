Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,626 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.96 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

